Shimla – The Union Government has sanctioned 331 projects worth ₹2,513.65 crore for Himachal Pradesh over the last three years, but concerns over their implementation dominated discussions in the Vidhan Sabha.

The details emerged in the Assembly during a starred question raised by BJP MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Vinod Kumar and Randhir Sharma. The official reply revealed that the projects were sanctioned between January 1, 2023, and January 31, 2026.

As per the reply, 180 projects worth ₹1,120.21 crore were approved in 2023–24, followed by 80 projects amounting to ₹685.95 crore in 2024–25, and 71 projects worth ₹707.49 crore in 2025–26.

The BJP legislators said the figures reflect the Centre’s continued push for development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They highlighted that sectors such as healthcare, education, drinking water, roads, irrigation and infrastructure have received substantial funding through centrally sponsored schemes.

However, the MLAs raised serious concerns over the pace of execution on the ground. They alleged that, despite significant financial assistance, many projects are either facing delays or failing to deliver the intended benefits due to administrative inefficiencies and a lack of monitoring by the state government.

The issue also brought attention to the financial burden on the state. The Assembly reply noted that for the financial year 2026–27, the state will have to contribute a 10% share under centrally sponsored schemes. BJP leaders questioned whether the Congress-led government, already facing financial constraints, would be able to effectively utilise these funds.

Targeting the state government, the MLAs said there is a clear gap between approvals and actual delivery. They stressed the need for better monitoring, transparency and accountability to ensure that projects are completed on time and benefits reach the public.

They added that effective implementation of these 331 projects could significantly boost development across Himachal Pradesh, provided the government ensures timely execution and proper utilisation of funds.