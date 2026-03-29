Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, to prepare regional-level plans for planned urban growth in Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una districts.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani. Director Town and Country Planning Hemis Negi signed on behalf of the state government, while SPA Director Virendra Kumar Paul signed on behalf of the institution.

According to officials, the MoU focuses on preparing structured regional plans for the three districts, which are witnessing steady development and rising urban pressure. The move is aimed at ensuring that future growth takes place in a planned manner rather than in an unregulated way.

Rajesh Dharmani said the partnership would help initiate systematic urbanisation in the state. He said that with the pace of development increasing, new urban centres may emerge in the coming years, making planned expansion necessary.

He added that the plans will be developed using technical expertise and a research-based approach, keeping in mind the geographical conditions of Himachal Pradesh. Environmental conservation will be a key component of the planning process.

The government also aims to promote better rural-urban integration through this initiative. Officials said this approach could help reduce pressure on existing towns and cities, many of which are already facing congestion, infrastructure gaps and parking issues.