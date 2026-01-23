A team of the Shimla Police Special Cell arrested three persons, including a police constable, after recovering 9.480 grams of chitta from their possession at the Shoghi barrier. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Baluganj Police Station. The police constable arrested in the case was posted in Shimla.

The arrest comes close on the heels of the state government’s recent action in dismissing 11 police personnel, including an inspector, for their involvement in chitta-related cases. Against this backdrop, the Shimla Police Special Cell intensified checks and late Wednesday night intercepted a car during routine patrolling at the Shoghi barrier. Three young men travelling in the vehicle were searched, leading to the recovery of 9.480 grams of Chitta.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Kumar (32) of Nohradhar in Sirmaur district, Rahul Kumar (35) of Junga in Shimla district, and Gaurav Bhardwaj (23) of Jogindernagar in Mandi district. All three were arrested on the spot.

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi said the police are taking strict action against drug traffickers without any discrimination. He confirmed that a case has been registered against all three accused, including the police constable, under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.

Shimla Police said such drives against drugs will continue, and strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the law, including those within the police force.