Shimla: A major scandal has rocked the rural postal branches of the postal department, as an alarming case of mark sheets tampering has come to light. Three youths are now under investigation for allegedly tempering their mark sheets to secure jobs as Dak Sevak Assistant Branch Postmasters during last year’s recruitment drive. The shocking revelations have led to an FIR being filed against the accused, and authorities are taking swift action to address the matter.

Inspector Post Office Shimla, Rakesh Kumar, lodged a formal complaint with the police, detailing how the accused candidates had tampered with their mark sheets to inflate their scores in the merit list. Subsequently, they managed to secure positions as Dak Sevak Assistant Branch Postmasters within the Department of Posts.

The recruitment for these posts took place last year, where candidates were selected purely on the basis of their merit. However, the internal vigilance of the postal department raised suspicions, leading to a thorough investigation that uncovered the fraudulent practices.

The alleged tampering came to light after the verification process of the original 10th-class certificates presented by the candidates. Among the accused, Ankit Kumar from Alapur tehsil in Kunda district, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Sahil from Jind and Rahul from Panipat Haryana, were appointed based on their supposed merits. However, upon close examination, discrepancies were discovered in their mark sheets, indicating possible forgery.

The postal department acted swiftly and initiated an FIR against all three accused individuals. The police investigation is now in full swing, aiming to bring those responsible for the fraudulent placements to justice.