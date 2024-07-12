Shimla – Justice Rajiv Shakdher is set to become the new Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, following a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium. This move is part of a larger reshuffle that will see new Chief Justices appointed to eight different High Courts nationwide.

Currently serving in the Delhi High Court, Justice Shakdher brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He was initially appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on April 11, 2008, before being confirmed as a permanent judge on October 17, 2011. Between April 2016 and January 2018, he also served in the Madras High Court.

Justice Shakdher’s career has been marked by significant achievements and contributions to the judiciary. As the fourth most senior judge across all High Courts in India, his elevation to Chief Justice is seen as a recognition of his extensive judicial experience and dedication to upholding the law.

The Supreme Court has also recommended the transfer of the current Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, to the Jharkhand High Court. Justice Rao will now serve as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand, continuing his distinguished judicial service in a new jurisdiction.