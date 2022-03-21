Shimla: Eight more protesters who were involved in Swarn Samaj’s protest in Shimla have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Out of eight am protesters, Pawan Kumar (28) and Devender Singh (42) both residents of Sangrah Tehsil in Sirmour district, have been arrested for attempt to murder.

Mahinder Singh (46), resident of Kasauli Tehsil, district Solan, Dinesh Kumar (46), resident of Sundernagar Tehsil, Mandi, Amar Chand (45) resident of Sanjauli, Shimla, Mahinder Kumar (39), resident of Sundernagar, Mandi and Vijay Kumar (36) resident of Dummi village in Shimla. All these have been arrested for damaging public property.

Police also arrested Rajendra (43), a resident of Jubbar village, Shimla on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutungru confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.

She said that all the accused were presented in the court on Sunday, from where they have been sent on three-day police remand.

A massive protest was stated by Swarn Samaj Sangathan on Wednesday in which police personnel including Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) were injured. The protesters clashed with police and also tore the hoardings of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.