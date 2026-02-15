Naddi (Kangra): In a major push to adventure tourism, the state government has decided to construct Asia’s longest zipline project at Naddi in Kangra district. The 4.3-kilometre-long zipline, proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.41 crore, is expected to strengthen tourism infrastructure in the region and generate employment opportunities.

The project will come up at the popular Naddi View Point near Dharamshala, known for its clear and wide views of the Dhauladhar mountain range. The zipline will have four stations — Gallu as the starting point, followed by Ball village and Naddi, and Maggie Point Khad as the final station. Officials said the project aims to offer visitors a high-adrenaline experience while promoting the natural beauty of the Dhauladhar valley.

The government has set a timeline of 36 months for completion of the project. Once operational, it is expected to attract adventure enthusiasts from across the country and abroad, adding a new dimension to tourism activities in Kangra.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Kangra district has been accorded the status of “Tourism Capital” and several steps are being taken to strengthen tourism infrastructure and promote sustainable tourism in the area. He said the zipline project is part of the broader plan to boost economic activity and create local employment through tourism-based initiatives.

With Dharamshala and nearby destinations already witnessing a steady footfall, the proposed zipline is likely to further increase tourist arrivals and position Kangra as a leading hub for adventure tourism in North India.