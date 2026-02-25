Amid growing protests against smart electricity meters in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited has decided to begin installations from the homes of its own serving and retired employees in Kangra zone to build public confidence and counter opposition.

The move comes at a time when demonstrations are being reported daily in many areas, with consumers resisting the removal of old meters. Many residents have raised concerns that smart meters may lead to higher electricity bills and create problems in case of technical glitches.

According to official instructions issued by the office of the Chief Engineer (Operations), Kangra Zone, all Assistant Engineers have been directed to prepare and submit within a week a detailed list of serving and retired board employees under their jurisdiction. Following this, smart meters will be installed or old meters replaced in their homes on a priority basis.

Field officers have been given direct responsibility for the implementation of the project. Assistant Engineers have been asked to personally monitor the installation process and submit regular progress reports. The order further states that even if the electricity connection is not in the name of the employee or retired employee, but the residence is in their possession, smart meters should be installed there on priority.

The Board maintains that the smart metering project is aimed at increasing transparency, improving billing efficiency and strengthening consumer services. It has clarified that the project is not linked to privatisation in any manner. Retired employees have also been urged to cooperate in spreading awareness among the public regarding the benefits and safety of smart meters.

The decision to begin installations from employees’ residences is being seen as a strategic step to send a message that the new system is safe and reliable. However, in several parts of the state, public resistance continues, reflecting a trust deficit between consumers and the power utility.