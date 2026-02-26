₹2 Crore Innovation Fund for Youth; Girls’ Scholarship, AI Courses and Market-Driven ITIs on Government Agenda

Shimla: The state government will align technical education with global industrial demand while strengthening the rural economy through skill-based courses and innovation support.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, in a review meeting with the department and the Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Board here today, said the government has set up an Innovation Fund of ₹2 crore to promote youth-led innovations and strengthen the start-up ecosystem in the state. He said the youth of Himachal Pradesh have strong potential and fresh ideas, and the government is taking concrete steps to help them move towards entrepreneurship.

The Minister said a future-focused technical education system is being developed in line with changing global job markets and emerging technologies. Students will be equipped with digital and industry-oriented skills to make them future-ready. He directed the Technical Education Board to design courses strictly as per market demand and to build strong linkages with industries to improve placements and apprenticeship opportunities.

Emphasising rural development, Dharmani said new courses related to horticulture, natural farming and dairy technology are being introduced in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) as per the needs of the state. He added that Himachal Pradesh also has vast potential in the biopharma sector and called for effective utilisation of opportunities in this field.

To improve access and participation, especially among women, the Minister announced that a new scholarship scheme will be introduced for girls pursuing technical education. He said this step would encourage more female students to join skill-based programmes.

Dharmani further informed that hackathons and skill competitions are being organised in government and private technical institutions across the state to provide students with platforms to showcase their abilities. Grading of government and private ITIs and polytechnic institutions is also being undertaken to ensure quality standards.

He suggested incorporating success stories of entrepreneurs from Himachal Pradesh into academic curricula to inspire students. He added that trainees from government technical institutions are performing well at the national level.

The Minister said the department is working in coordination with various institutions to enhance youth skills. The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) will organise training programmes for technical students, while resource persons from the Industries Department will motivate young people to establish their own enterprises.

Stressing the importance of technology in administration and academics, Dharmani said the department and the Board must ensure maximum use of IT in their functioning. He directed that AI-related programmes be included in the curriculum and informed that the Board has launched a special grievance portal for students to address their concerns effectively.