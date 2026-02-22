New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 32 fake universities operating across 12 states in the country, warning students and parents against taking admission in such institutions. The Commission said these institutions are granting degrees without proper recognition or accreditation, making their qualifications invalid for employment and higher education.

According to the UGC, these 32 institutions are not authorized to award degrees under the provisions of the UGC Act, 1956. The Commission clarified that none of these institutions have received recognition from the Central Government or any State Government.

Delhi has the highest number of fake universities, with 13 institutions operating from the national capital. Uttar Pradesh follows with four such institutions. Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry each have two fake universities on the list. One institution each has been identified in Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

Sr No State University Name 1 Andhra Pradesh Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur 2 Andhra Pradesh Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam 3 Arunachal Pradesh Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine 4 Delhi World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura 5 Delhi Institute of Management and Engineering, Kotla Mubarakpur 6 Delhi All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) 7 Delhi Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj 8 Delhi United Nations University, Delhi 9 Delhi Vocational University, Delhi 10 Delhi ADR-Centric Juridical University, Rajendra Place 11 Delhi Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi 12 Delhi Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment 13 Delhi Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) 14 Haryana Magic & Art University, Faridabad 15 Jharkhand Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi 16 Karnataka Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur 17 Karnataka Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru 18 Kerala International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine, Kozhikode 19 Kerala St. John’s University, Kerala 20 Maharashtra Raja Arabic University, Nagpur 21 Maharashtra National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur 22 New Delhi National Institute of Management Solution, Janakpuri 23 New Delhi Mountain Institute of Management & Technology, Nehru Place 24 Puducherry Usha Latchumanan College of Education 25 Puducherry Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education 26 Rajasthan Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Alwar 27 Uttar Pradesh Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad 28 Uttar Pradesh Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh 29 Uttar Pradesh Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow 30 Uttar Pradesh Mahamaya Technical University, Noida 31 West Bengal Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata 32 West Bengal Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

The UGC noted that the number of fake universities has increased from 20 to 32 in the last two years. Earlier, such institutions were confined to eight states, but their presence has now spread to 12 states, including new additions such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Commission warned that degrees obtained from these institutions will not be valid for government or private sector jobs or for pursuing higher education. Students have been advised to verify the recognition status of any university on the official UGC website before enrolling.

The growing spread of fake universities highlights the need for stronger monitoring and public awareness to prevent students from being misled by unauthorised institutions promising illegitimate degrees.