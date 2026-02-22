New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 32 fake universities operating across 12 states in the country, warning students and parents against taking admission in such institutions. The Commission said these institutions are granting degrees without proper recognition or accreditation, making their qualifications invalid for employment and higher education.

According to the UGC, these 32 institutions are not authorized to award degrees under the provisions of the UGC Act, 1956. The Commission clarified that none of these institutions have received recognition from the Central Government or any State Government.

Delhi has the highest number of fake universities, with 13 institutions operating from the national capital. Uttar Pradesh follows with four such institutions. Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry each have two fake universities on the list. One institution each has been identified in Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

Sr NoStateUniversity Name
1Andhra PradeshChrist New Testament Deemed University, Guntur
2Andhra PradeshBible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam
3Arunachal PradeshIndian Institute of Alternative Medicine
4DelhiWorld Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura
5DelhiInstitute of Management and Engineering, Kotla Mubarakpur
6DelhiAll India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS)
7DelhiCommercial University Ltd., Daryaganj
8DelhiUnited Nations University, Delhi
9DelhiVocational University, Delhi
10DelhiADR-Centric Juridical University, Rajendra Place
11DelhiIndian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
12DelhiViswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
13DelhiAdhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
14HaryanaMagic & Art University, Faridabad
15JharkhandDaksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi
16KarnatakaSarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur
17KarnatakaGlobal Human Peace University, Bengaluru
18KeralaInternational Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine, Kozhikode
19KeralaSt. John’s University, Kerala
20MaharashtraRaja Arabic University, Nagpur
21MaharashtraNational Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur
22New DelhiNational Institute of Management Solution, Janakpuri
23New DelhiMountain Institute of Management & Technology, Nehru Place
24PuducherryUsha Latchumanan College of Education
25PuducherrySree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
26RajasthanRajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Alwar
27Uttar PradeshGandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad
28Uttar PradeshNetaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh
29Uttar PradeshBhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow
30Uttar PradeshMahamaya Technical University, Noida
31West BengalIndian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
32West BengalInstitute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

The UGC noted that the number of fake universities has increased from 20 to 32 in the last two years. Earlier, such institutions were confined to eight states, but their presence has now spread to 12 states, including new additions such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Commission warned that degrees obtained from these institutions will not be valid for government or private sector jobs or for pursuing higher education. Students have been advised to verify the recognition status of any university on the official UGC website before enrolling.

The growing spread of fake universities highlights the need for stronger monitoring and public awareness to prevent students from being misled by unauthorised institutions promising illegitimate degrees.

