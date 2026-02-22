New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 32 fake universities operating across 12 states in the country, warning students and parents against taking admission in such institutions. The Commission said these institutions are granting degrees without proper recognition or accreditation, making their qualifications invalid for employment and higher education.
According to the UGC, these 32 institutions are not authorized to award degrees under the provisions of the UGC Act, 1956. The Commission clarified that none of these institutions have received recognition from the Central Government or any State Government.
Delhi has the highest number of fake universities, with 13 institutions operating from the national capital. Uttar Pradesh follows with four such institutions. Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry each have two fake universities on the list. One institution each has been identified in Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh.
|Sr No
|State
|University Name
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
|4
|Delhi
|World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura
|5
|Delhi
|Institute of Management and Engineering, Kotla Mubarakpur
|6
|Delhi
|All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS)
|7
|Delhi
|Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj
|8
|Delhi
|United Nations University, Delhi
|9
|Delhi
|Vocational University, Delhi
|10
|Delhi
|ADR-Centric Juridical University, Rajendra Place
|11
|Delhi
|Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
|12
|Delhi
|Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
|13
|Delhi
|Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
|14
|Haryana
|Magic & Art University, Faridabad
|15
|Jharkhand
|Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi
|16
|Karnataka
|Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur
|17
|Karnataka
|Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru
|18
|Kerala
|International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine, Kozhikode
|19
|Kerala
|St. John’s University, Kerala
|20
|Maharashtra
|Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
|21
|Maharashtra
|National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur
|22
|New Delhi
|National Institute of Management Solution, Janakpuri
|23
|New Delhi
|Mountain Institute of Management & Technology, Nehru Place
|24
|Puducherry
|Usha Latchumanan College of Education
|25
|Puducherry
|Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
|26
|Rajasthan
|Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Alwar
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad
|28
|Uttar Pradesh
|Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh
|29
|Uttar Pradesh
|Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|Mahamaya Technical University, Noida
|31
|West Bengal
|Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
|32
|West Bengal
|Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata
The UGC noted that the number of fake universities has increased from 20 to 32 in the last two years. Earlier, such institutions were confined to eight states, but their presence has now spread to 12 states, including new additions such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh.
The Commission warned that degrees obtained from these institutions will not be valid for government or private sector jobs or for pursuing higher education. Students have been advised to verify the recognition status of any university on the official UGC website before enrolling.
The growing spread of fake universities highlights the need for stronger monitoring and public awareness to prevent students from being misled by unauthorised institutions promising illegitimate degrees.