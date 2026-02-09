New Delhi: Member of Parliament and former Union Cabinet Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today raised a serious health concern in the Lok Sabha, backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warnings on obesity and urging the Government to implement stronger food labelling regulations to protect public health.

Thakur flagged the issue under Rule 377, drawing attention to the high levels of added sugars in baby foods and soft drinks sold in the Indian market. He said that the unchecked presence of added sugar in popular products is contributing to increasing rates of childhood obesity, early-onset diabetes, dental problems and other non-communicable diseases among young Indians.

Citing global standards, Thakur noted that the World Health Organisation recommends limiting free sugars to less than 10 per cent of total energy intake for both adults and children, and ideally under 5 per cent, while advising against any added sugars in infant foods. However, recent studies show that some packaged baby foods in India contain nearly 2.7 grams of added sugar per serving, and many soft drinks have around 10.6 grams of sugar per 100 ml. These figures, he said, show a clear disconnect between recommended health norms and products available in the market.

Thakur referenced Prime Minister Modi’s remarks on obesity during the 2025 Independence Day address from the Red Fort, where the PM described obesity as a “silent crisis” and urged every family to make simple changes in their diet to improve health. The Prime Minister’s appeal to reduce cooking oil usage by 10 per cent to benefit national health was cited as part of a broader effort to curb unhealthy dietary patterns that contribute to weight gain and metabolic diseases.

Pointing to the Prime Minister’s regular emphasis in Mann Ki Baat and other addresses on shifting dietary habits towards healthier choices, Thakur said that sugar consumption must also be highlighted as a key contributor to lifestyle diseases. “By making small changes in what we eat, we can make our future stronger, fitter and disease-free,” he said, echoing the Prime Minister’s message.

Thakur also acknowledged the Government’s efforts to address malnutrition through various initiatives, including the Fit India Movement, Poshan Abhiyaan, Eat Right India, the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, and Khelo India. He pointed out that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has been working to strengthen nutrition and food safety standards, including regulating trans fats and promoting healthier diets in schools.

Despite these steps, Thakur said that the growing consumption of ultra-processed foods and sugary beverages demands more robust policy action. He stressed the need for clear, prominent and easily understandable front-of-pack labelling systems that would include pictorial warnings or star-based ratings to highlight high levels of sugar, salt and unhealthy fats in packaged products.

Such labelling, he argued, would empower consumers to make informed dietary choices and motivate manufacturers to reformulate products with healthier ingredients. Countries with strong front-of-pack labelling practices have seen improved public awareness and healthier consumption patterns, he noted, urging India to align its regulatory framework with global best practices.

Thakur said decisive action on sugar monitoring and labelling is essential to safeguard children’s health, reduce long-term healthcare burdens and support the national vision of a fit and healthy India. He reaffirmed that protecting the nutritional well-being of future generations must be a priority for policymakers and regulators, in line with the Prime Minister’s ongoing focus on public health.