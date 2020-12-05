Shimla: BJP will soon launch a public sensitization campaign on Covid-19, said BJP Shimla District President Ravi Mehta.

While addressing media persons here on Saturday, he said that this campaign will be launched by the party in coordination with the state government.

Lambasting the opposition Congress party for criticizing the Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur and the state government, he said that it is irrelevant as Thakur is one who is works in the interest of people at the grass root level.

“BJP is a party of workers and is a democratic party. Every decision is taken in a democratic way,” he said.

The decision to postpone the winter session is a welcome move at this juncture, when there is pandemic, he said, adding that all the foundation laying ceremony and public functions will now be held through virtual medium.

He praised the Jai Ram Thakur government for doing tremendous work on the ground and stated that both the BJP and State Government will together defeat the pandemic in the state.

“The opposition Congress should set aside politics and the fight for supremacy within the party. It should instead work on the ground and serve the people,” he advised.