Shimla – Amidst a charged atmosphere at the State Electricity Board headquarters, employees and engineers vehemently expressed their discontent with the state government’s policies, raising slogans of “OPS Come Back” and “IAS Go Back.” The protest, organized by the Joint Struggle Committee, transcended the rejection of the proposed 125 units of free electricity and evolved into a broader call for a change in leadership and administrative strategies.

The demonstration, attended by employees, engineers, and pensioners from across the state, showcased a united front against what protesters perceive as unfavourable policies. The chants reverberated through the premises of Kumar House, signalling a collective frustration with the current state of affairs.

The employee leaders voiced concerns over the deteriorating financial condition of the Electricity Board and urged the state government to reconsider its approach.

The protestors, in unison, rejected the proposed 125 units of free electricity, emphasizing the need for a more targeted and equitable distribution of subsidies. Slogans like “OPS Come Back” and “IAS Go Back” echoed through the demonstration, highlighting a desire to change leadership and administrative practices.

The dissatisfaction was not limited to the electricity subsidy proposal, as the Joint Struggle Committee demanded the restoration of the old pension system and the removal of the Managing Director from the post. The protest garnered additional support from the Electricity Pensioners Forum and Electricity Board Pension Association, further solidifying the collective stance against the current policies.

As the slogans of “OPS Come Back” and “IAS Go Back” continue to resonate, the state government faces increasing pressure to engage in dialogue and address the broader concerns raised by the protestors, marking a crucial moment in the ongoing struggle for policy reform within the State Electricity Board.