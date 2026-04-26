Merger of schools in Nurpur, Dharamshala, Sarkaghat and Dehra withdrawn; fresh infrastructure assessment to guide board allocation

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has rolled back its earlier decision to merge several prominent schools and has now allowed students to choose between the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. The move comes with a fresh framework under which the Director of School Education will take the final decision on board affiliation based on infrastructure and available facilities.

The decision follows a partial amendment to the February 18, 2026, notification, under which the proposed merger of schools in Nurpur, Dharamshala, Sarkaghat, and Dehra has been cancelled. The earlier plan to combine boys’ and girls’ senior secondary schools into single units has also been scrapped.

Under the revised arrangement, the schools will now function as separate entities, though all will be co-educational. In each location, one institution will be affiliated with CBSE and operate as a Government Senior Secondary School, while the other will remain under the state board and function as a High School.

Officials said the Director of School Education will assess school buildings, infrastructure, and other necessary facilities before assigning board affiliation. This step is aimed at ensuring that institutions meet the required standards before being linked to CBSE.

In district Kangra, the PM-SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, Dharamshala (CBSE) will operate from the premises of the Girls’ Senior Secondary School and Government High School. The Government Senior Secondary (Boys) School, Dharamshala, affiliated with the state board, will continue as a separate unit.

In Dehra, the Government High School campus has been allotted to the PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School (CBSE), while the Girls’ Senior Secondary School and PM Shri Model School under the state board will function independently.

In Nurpur, Bakshi Tek Chand PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School (CBSE) will run from the Government High School premises. The existing boys’ and girls’ senior secondary schools under the state board will continue separately.

Similarly, in Sarkaghat of Mandi district, the Government High School premises have been assigned to the PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School (CBSE). The Girls’ Senior Secondary School and Model School under the state board will operate as separate entities.

The Education Department has directed officials to immediately implement the de-merger, including re-designation of school names and redistribution of teaching and non-teaching staff.