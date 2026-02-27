Fresh snowfall was recorded in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Friday evening, bringing a sudden dip in temperatures across parts of Kullu district and Lahaul Valley. Intermittent snowfall began in elevated areas, including the strategic Atal Tunnel Rohtang, leading to cooler weather conditions once again.

The return of snowfall enhanced the chill in the region, and temperatures dropped noticeably following the change in weather.

In contrast, the capital city Shimla and its surrounding areas witnessed bright sunshine on Friday, with no signs of precipitation. The clear skies kept daytime conditions comfortable in the mid-hill regions.

According to the MeT Department, rain and snowfall are likely in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur districts today. However, clear weather is expected across the state from February 28 to March 5.

The weather department has also predicted a drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in minimum and maximum temperatures in high altitude and adjoining mid-mountain areas over the next four to five days. Temperatures in other parts of the state are expected to remain largely unchanged.