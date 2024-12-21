The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has been authorized to construct e-workshops and e-charging stations across the state as part of a Rs 128-crore project to promote green mobility. The Finance Department’s clearance has paved the way for the long-pending project to move forward, with Rs 35 crore already released by NABARD in the first phase.

The project, supported by NABARD, aims to establish a robust infrastructure for electric vehicles, including charging stations and workshops equipped with modern facilities. While the state government will bear 10% of the project cost, the remaining 90% will be financed through a loan from NABARD.

The construction will cover most districts in the state, with two e-workshops planned in the Shimla district at Dhali and Taradevi. These workshops will enable HRTC to independently maintain and repair electric buses, which are currently serviced by manufacturers under a five-year maintenance contract.

The project had been delayed as the Transport Department expressed its inability to undertake the construction. The Finance Department’s decision to assign the work to HRTC has now resolved the impasse, allowing the Bus Station Development Authority to initiate the construction process.

The initiative is part of the state government’s broader effort to promote environmental sustainability by transitioning to electric vehicles. Besides e-buses, the government is also encouraging the use of e-taxis.

HRTC’s e-workshops will reduce reliance on external agencies for bus maintenance once the current contracts expire, ensuring efficient operations and cost savings.

With this project, Himachal Pradesh is set to strengthen its green mobility infrastructure, contributing to environmental protection and sustainable development.