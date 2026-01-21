Commercial helicopter operations have begun from the Sanjauli Heliport in Shimla, strengthening air connectivity and giving a boost to tourism in Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the services, ending a long wait for the operationalisation of the heliport.

With the launch, daily helicopter flights have started from Sanjauli to Bhuntar Airport in Kullu and to the ITBP helipad at Reckong Peo. In addition, helicopter services between Sanjauli and Chandigarh will operate three days a week on Monday, Friday and Saturday.

The fare for the Sanjauli–Kullu route has been fixed at Rs 3,500 per passenger, while the Sanjauli–Reckong Peo route will cost Rs 4,000 per passenger. The fare from Sanjauli to Chandigarh has been set at Rs 3,169 per passenger.

The Chief Minister said helicopter services on the Sanjauli–Rampur–Reckong Peo and Sanjauli–Manali routes would also be started soon. He said proposals for these routes have already been submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for approval of Standard Operating Procedures.

Sukhu said the commencement of commercial operations from Sanjauli Heliport will benefit tourists as well as local residents by providing faster and safer travel to key destinations. He said the services were a long-pending demand and would strengthen the state’s tourism economy.

The Chief Minister said the heliport’s location near the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital makes it important for medical emergencies, allowing quick air evacuation when required. He said improved air connectivity would also support disaster response and emergency services in the hill state.

Emphasising the state government’s focus on tourism, Sukhu said heliports are being developed at district headquarters and major tourist destinations. He said four heliports at Jaskot in Hamirpur district, Rakkar and Palampur in Kangra district, and Chamba are under construction and are expected to be completed by March–April, with about Rs 15 crore being spent on each.

The foundation stone of the Sanjauli Heliport was laid on September 13, 2017, and the facility was built at a cost of around Rs 15.86 crore. Although it was inaugurated in January 2022, operations could not begin earlier due to the absence of regulatory clearance. Commercial operations started after the DGCA granted permission on August 7, 2025, following multiple inspections and compliance with security requirements.