Amid speculation and misinformation circulating on social media, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited has clarified that the installation of smart electricity meters in the state will neither affect the free power subsidy nor lead to an increase in electricity bills.

A spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited on Wednesday said that consumers will continue to receive free electricity up to 125 units as per the existing subsidy provisions. He said smart meters are only devices for measuring electricity consumption, similar to conventional meters, and have no role in deciding tariff rates or billing policies.

The spokesperson said that around 7.5 lakh smart meters have already been installed across Himachal Pradesh. He said the opposition to smart meters and misleading narratives being spread on social media are largely due to lack of correct information, with facts being misrepresented and distorted unnecessarily.

Explaining the benefits of smart meters, he said that under the old system, electricity bills were sometimes generated on the basis of average consumption, even when consumers were not using electricity. In contrast, smart meters record actual consumption, ensuring that bills are generated strictly on the basis of real usage. He said consumption data from smart meters is automatically transmitted to a central data centre, eliminating the scope for estimated billing.

The spokesperson said the introduction of smart meters marks a shift from manual or estimated billing to a real-time, data-driven system. The initiative is aimed at improving online services, ensuring accurate billing and providing greater convenience to electricity consumers.

To address concerns about meter accuracy, he said orders have been issued allowing consumers to install a second smart meter alongside the existing one if they have any doubts. This will enable consumers to monitor electricity consumption at intervals of 15 minutes. In case of any discrepancy, consumers can approach their respective electricity sub-division office for resolution.

He said smart meters are being introduced to enhance transparency, efficiency and consumer-friendly services. Urging people not to believe rumours, the spokesperson advised consumers to rely only on verified and authentic information. He also clarified that consumers can voluntarily opt for prepaid smart meters if they wish.