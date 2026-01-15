Six people, including three children, were burned alive in a devastating fire that broke out late at night in Talangana village of Ghanduri Panchayat under the Nohradhar area of Sirmaur district.

The incident occurred around 3 am when a sudden explosion was heard inside the house, followed by thick smoke and flames spreading rapidly. Preliminary information suggests that the fire was caused by an LPG cylinder explosion in the kitchen.

Fire and police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information, but by the time they reached the village, the house had been completely gutted. One person was rescued from the burning house with injuries and was shifted to CHC Nohradhar for treatment.

SDM Sangrah Sunil Kayath confirmed the incident and said that the injured person is undergoing treatment. Police said the houses of Vijay Singh, Bhim Singh and Meen Singh were destroyed in the fire. The house of Indra Devi, wife of late Yashwant Singh, was also reduced to ashes.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Kumar (50), son of Durga Ram of Taproli village; his wife Tripta (44); Kavita (36), wife of Lokendra and resident of Kumra Jiknipul, Nerwa; and three children — Kritika (13), Sarika (13) and Kartik (3), residents of Vijar village.

Police said the victims had come to Talangana village to celebrate the Maghi festival. Indra Devi’s two daughters, their three children and one son-in-law were staying in the house when the fire broke out while they were asleep.

Another son-in-law, Lokendra (42), son of Jogendra Singh and resident of Vijar village, sustained injuries in the incident. In his statement to the police, he said the family had dinner around 11 pm and went to sleep. Around 3 am, smoke filled the room, followed by a loud explosion from the kitchen.

The fire also spread to Indra Devi’s cowshed, killing two cows and a calf.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the fire. An assessment of the loss of life and property is underway.