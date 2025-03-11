Shimla: The horticulture industry in Himachal Pradesh is facing a severe crisis as lakhs of apple plants are being imported from abroad without proper quarantine measures, leading to the spread of deadly viruses and pests in local orchards. BJP state spokesperson Chetan Singh Bragta has accused the state government of failing to implement quarantine rules effectively, putting the apple industry at grave risk.

Bragta highlighted that multiple viruses have already been identified in imported apple plants, and new pests that were never seen before in Himachal, such as the dog head borer and fruit fly, are rapidly spreading and causing massive damage to apple crops. He blamed government negligence for this alarming situation.

Violation of Plant Quarantine Laws; Government’s Collusion with Importers?

Under the Plant Quarantine Order, 2003, it is mandatory for imported plants to undergo a one-year quarantine period. During this period, plants are kept under expert supervision at designated nurseries, where infected specimens must be identified and destroyed. However, Bragta alleged that the Congress-led government is bypassing these legal provisions, allowing infected plants to be sold freely in the market.

Bragta further claimed that certain traders involved in plant imports have deep ties with influential figures in the government, enabling them to operate without restrictions. He warned that if such negligence continues, the apple industry of Himachal Pradesh could face irreversible damage.

The BJP leader demanded immediate intervention from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, advising the government to ban the sale of infected apple plants and take strict action against those violating quarantine laws. “If this issue is not addressed urgently, the apple industry, which is the backbone of Himachal’s economy, will suffer devastating consequences,” Bragta warned.