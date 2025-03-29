Shimla – BJP spokesperson Chetan Bragta has accused the Congress government of enabling the rise of a “horticulture mafia” in Himachal Pradesh, putting the state’s apple industry at risk. He alleged that lakhs of apple saplings were imported without proper quarantine and inspection, leading to the spread of deadly viruses and pests in the region’s orchards.

Bragta claimed that infected plants are being openly sold without any regulatory checks, endangering the livelihood of apple growers. “The horticulture mafia is operating with full government protection. The Congress government is silent on this crisis, despite the severe threat it poses to the apple industry,” he said.

The BJP leader also blamed the government for failing to take action against corrupt practices in the horticulture sector, accusing officials of turning a blind eye to the issue. “Instead of safeguarding the interests of farmers, Congress leaders and their associates are profiting from this mess,” he alleged.

Bragta further linked the alleged mismanagement to the broader issue of corruption under Congress rule, asserting that bribery and scams have spread across multiple departments. He also criticized the government for burdening the state with over ₹1 lakh crore in debt while failing to provide relief to farmers.

Calling for immediate action, Bragta demanded a high-level investigation into the import and sale of infected apple plants. He warned that if corrective measures are not taken, the state’s horticulture industry could suffer irreparable damage.