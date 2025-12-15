Shimla – An old wooden building was completely gutted in a fire that broke out late at night near Machhi Wali Kothi in the Benmore area of Shimla. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm, causing panic in the locality.

The building, which had remained vacant for a long time, was engulfed in flames within a short span as it was made entirely of wood. Locals noticed the fire and informed the authorities.

On receiving the information, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot late at night and began efforts to control the blaze. Firefighters had to work for a long time to bring the fire under control due to the rapid spread of flames.

No loss of life was reported in the incident as the building was unoccupied. However, the structure was completely destroyed.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Officials said an assessment will be carried out to ascertain how the fire started.