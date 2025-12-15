The annual sale of temperate fruit plants at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has recorded strong demand, with nearly 19,800 plants sold to 526 farmers from Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states in the initial phase.

The sale commenced at the university’s main campus at Nauni along with its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations spread across the state. On the first day, 362 farmers purchased more than 15,250 plants from the university nurseries at Fruit Science, Seed Science and Model Farm, besides KVKs at Kandaghat and Rohru and regional stations at Mashobra in Shimla district and Sharbo in Kinnaur.

Meanwhile, the university’s Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station at Bajaura in Kullu district had started the sale earlier on December 8. During the first week, over 4,596 fruit plants were sold to 164 farmers, taking the cumulative total to 19,846 plants.

Farmers showed interest in a wide range of fruit crops, including apple, pear, plum, apricot, peach, cherry, walnut, grapes and pomegranate. Officials said there was a noticeable rise in demand for persimmon, kiwifruit and other stone fruits, indicating a growing trend among farmers towards diversifying orchards beyond traditional apple cultivation.

The university has made over 1.8 lakh fruit plants available for sale across all centres this year. The sale is being conducted on a first-come, first-served basis and will continue in the coming days at all designated nurseries.