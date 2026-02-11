Shimla: BJP Himachal Pradesh State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal on Wednesday accused the Congress-led state government of pushing Himachal Pradesh into a crisis marked by deteriorating law and order and financial mismanagement. Addressing a press conference, he alleged that the government has failed on administrative, financial and governance fronts over the past three and a half years.

Dr. Bindal claimed that incidents of murder, robbery, extortion and organised crime have increased across the state. He also expressed concern over rising drug abuse among youth, referring to media reports that suggest a growing number of young people are affected by substance abuse. He said the situation reflects weak enforcement and failure of governance.

Alleging unchecked activities of mining and forest mafias, he said illegal operations are continuing in districts such as Kangra, Chamba, Mandi and Solan, causing heavy losses to the state exchequer. He further stated that incidents of attacks on forest officials indicate that the fear of law has diminished and administrative control has weakened.

On the financial front, Dr. Bindal accused the government of running the state on what he termed a “borrow and spend” model instead of strengthening revenue sources. He alleged that around 70 to 75 advisors, Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) and other special appointees have been appointed, leading to additional expenditure on salaries, official residences, vehicles and other facilities.

Referring to the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS), which was later struck down by the High Court, he claimed that public funds were spent before the verdict. He added that the case is now being contested with senior legal counsels, increasing the financial burden. He also alleged that over 100 additional, deputy and assistant advocate generals and other law officers have been engaged, with expensive senior advocates hired in major cases.

Dr. Bindal further criticised expenditure on publicity campaigns, hoardings, new vehicles, large convoys and helicopter use, saying there is no visible austerity despite repeated claims of financial stress. He termed the administration a “government of favourites,” alleging an increase in appointments of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in boards and corporations.

Targeting pre-election guarantees such as financial assistance to women, free electricity and one lakh government jobs, he said these promises were made without financial viability. He alleged that delays in payment of dearness allowance, pensions, retirement benefits and social welfare schemes are a result of poor financial planning.

Dr. Bindal said the current financial distress is the outcome of mismanagement and accused the government of attempting to shift blame instead of addressing core issues. He asserted that the BJP would continue to raise these concerns in the interest of the people of Himachal Pradesh.