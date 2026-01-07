Shimla: The district administration has allowed the resumption of tunnel construction work in Bhattakufar under the Dhalli–Kaithalighat four-lane project, following the submission of a detailed report by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). The work will restart under strict administrative monitoring and in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by the central agency.

Tunnel construction in the area was halted after a road subsidence incident in Bhattakufar market on November 22 last year, when a portion of the connecting road caved in, creating a pit around 12 feet deep and four feet wide. A school bus got stuck in the crater, triggering concern among residents. Locals had complained of recurring subsidence and cracks in their houses, alleging that tunnel construction activities were responsible.

The tunnel, being constructed about 33 metres below the surface, is part of the Dhalli–Kaithalighat four-lane highway project. Around 500 metres of the tunnel has already been completed. Following public concern, the district administration had ordered a complete stoppage of work and initiated an inquiry.

An initial geological survey suggested that vibrations caused by tunnelling could have led to the subsidence. To further examine the issue, a team from the Geological Survey of India was called in. The GSI report identified a leak in an underground drinking water pipeline at the site as the primary cause of the road collapse, while also noting that vibrations from tunnel construction acted as a contributing factor.

Based on the findings, the district administration has permitted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the executing agency to resume work, directing them to strictly follow the GSI’s guidelines to ensure the safety of nearby structures. The administration will closely monitor the construction activities to prevent any further damage to houses and public infrastructure.

Officials said the work would continue in a regulated manner, with safety measures in place, to address public concerns while allowing the crucial highway project to move forward.