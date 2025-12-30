Government offices in Himachal Pradesh will be the first to shift to a prepaid electricity system as the state prepares to roll out prepaid power meters from January. The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has completed the required preparations, and testing of the meters is currently underway.

According to the electricity board, the prepaid meter system is expected to help control electricity consumption and reduce wastage in government offices. The board said electricity supplied through prepaid meters will be around 1.5 percent cheaper compared to the existing billing system.

In the initial phase, prepaid meters will be installed only in government offices. Industrial and domestic consumers will later be given the option to adopt the system. If the response remains positive, the prepaid electricity model may be expanded across the state.

Under the new system, electricity will have to be recharged in advance, similar to mobile phone recharges. Power supply will be available only up to the recharged amount, and once the balance is exhausted, the supply will be automatically cut off, ending the problem of pending bills.

Managing Director of HPSEBL, Aditya Negi, said the performance of prepaid meters in government offices will be reviewed before extending the system to other categories of consumers.

Consumers using prepaid meters will also be able to track their daily electricity consumption through a mobile application. Real-time data on power usage is expected to encourage responsible consumption and promote energy conservation.

For the electricity board, the system is expected to reduce outstanding dues, eliminate billing and collection issues, and lower administrative costs related to meter reading and bill distribution.