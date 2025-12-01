Dharamshala — The Himachal Pradesh government strengthened its campaign against drug abuse on Monday as Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced cash rewards ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹5 lakh for information leading to action against drug smugglers. The announcement came during a mega walkathon organised in Dharamshala, the district headquarters of Kangra, marking a renewed push to curb the growing drug menace in the state.

The walkathon witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of school and college students, women’s groups, youth clubs, voluntary organisations, business associations and local residents. The event formally launched the anti-drug campaign in Kangra district, reinforcing the government’s objective of building a drug-free society.

Chief Minister Sukhu, who attended as the chief guest, administered a pledge to all participants, urging them to stay away from drugs and contribute to efforts aimed at safeguarding the state’s youth. He said the reward scheme would encourage citizens to play an active role in identifying drug networks and assisting law enforcement agencies.

The atmosphere during the walkathon remained energetic, with participants dancing to performances by the Himachal Police Orchestra, Harmony of the Pines, while spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drug addiction.

Calling community involvement essential, the Chief Minister said the state government is committed to intensifying its crackdown on drug trafficking and ensuring that young people are protected from its damaging consequences. The Dharamshala walkathon, he added, is just the beginning of a series of district-level initiatives planned across Himachal Pradesh to strengthen the anti-drug movement.