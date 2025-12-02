Shimla: IPS Tilotama Verma, one of the most accomplished officers of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, retired after an illustrious career spanning over 34 years. Born in Shimla, Verma carried forward a strong policing legacy as the daughter of former Himachal Pradesh DGP Rati Ram Verma, and went on to become one of the most respected names in Indian law enforcement.

Verma, a 1990-batch IPS officer, is widely admired for her courage, integrity and reform-oriented approach. Her rise in the force was marked by several firsts. In 2002, she became the first woman IPS officer in Uttar Pradesh to receive the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry. The honour came after she led a high-risk operation in Hathras, rescuing two children while confronting armed criminals — an incident that cemented her reputation as a fearless field officer.

Her work extended far beyond frontline policing. From 2006 to 2011, Verma served as DIG (Anti-Corruption) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a tenure noted for its strict action against graft involving senior officials. She was widely recognised for maintaining absolute neutrality and ensuring that investigations remained free from political influence.

Verma’s most internationally recognised contributions came during her role as Inspector General of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB). Her leadership was instrumental in dismantling several organised wildlife trafficking networks, including those linked to tiger poaching and illegal cross-border smuggling. For her achievements in wildlife protection, she received multiple global honours, including the Clark R. Bavin Wildlife Law Enforcement Award.

In the final phase of her service, Verma served as Director General (Training) at the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters. She led major reforms in police training methods, emphasising scientific investigation techniques, behavioural training and gender sensitisation. Officers credit her for strengthening the training ecosystem and enhancing the readiness of personnel during high-pressure events such as the 2025 Maha Kumbh.

Throughout her career, Verma remained known for her discipline and commitment to public service. Her journey — from Shimla’s roots to national leadership in policing and wildlife protection — has inspired countless young officers, particularly women aspiring to serve in the forces.

As she steps into retirement, IPS Tilottama Verma leaves behind a trailblazing legacy defined by courage in the field, integrity in investigations and vision in institution-building. For the policing fraternity, her contributions will remain a benchmark for years to come.