Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh government will launch a three-month statewide campaign against Chitta (heroin) with an Anti-Chitta Walkathon in Shimla on November 15, 2025. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the campaign would be transformed into a mass movement, urging every citizen to participate in the fight against the drug menace.

Chairing a review meeting in Shimla, the Chief Minister directed all departments to complete preparations in time for the event, which will begin from The Ridge and conclude at Chaura Maidan. Registration for participation will be available through a barcode. Youth, students, and people from all sections of society are expected to join the walkathon.

Sukhu said this campaign would continue for the next three months and described it as a decisive battle against Chitta. “The state government is determined to root out the drug menace completely. No person involved in this illegal trade will be spared,” he asserted. The Chief Minister also announced that similar awareness events would be organised at the district and sub-divisional levels, with participation from cabinet members, MLAs, and prominent citizens.

According to police data and research reports, Himachal Pradesh has seen a worrying rise in Chitta-related cases in recent years. In 2024, police seized over 10 kilograms of Chitta from various parts of the state — a sharp increase from the previous year. Districts such as Kangra, Shimla, Una, and Mandi have emerged as major hotspots for the drug trade.

In the last few years, police have registered hundreds of NDPS cases and arrested several drug peddlers and traffickers. Many of them were part of organised networks smuggling heroin from neighbouring states like Punjab and Delhi. The police have intensified surveillance on inter-state routes and have increased the number of special anti-narcotics units.

Officials say that the rising number of youth addicts and cases of synthetic drugs like Chitta pose a serious threat to the state’s social fabric. The government has also started rehabilitation and awareness programs in schools and colleges to prevent addiction and help victims recover.

The Chief Minister said that the state’s campaign would combine enforcement and public awareness, adding that Himachal can only win this fight when people actively participate in reporting, resisting, and discouraging drug use in their communities.