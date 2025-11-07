The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of food products containing tobacco and nicotine for one year. A notification to this effect has been issued under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011, framed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to the notification, no person, trader, or manufacturer will be allowed to produce, store, sell, or distribute food products containing tobacco or nicotine during the ban period. Violations will invite strict legal action, including imprisonment for one to five years and a fine, as per the relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Products such as gutkha, pan masala, khaini, zarda, scented betel nut, and mawa will remain prohibited in the state. Though similar restrictions have been imposed in the past, the government has decided to implement this ban with greater strictness this time.

The decision aims to protect public health and raise awareness about the dangers of drug addiction. The state government has directed the Food Safety Commissioner to ensure rigorous enforcement of the ban across all districts. Regular inspections and monitoring have been ordered to ensure compliance with the rules.