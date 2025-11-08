Shimla – The Town and Country Planning Department has issued a draft amendment to the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, proposing major changes in building height, plot size, floor area ratio (FAR), setback, and parking standards. The proposed Sixteenth Amendment Rules, 2025 have been published in the State Gazette, and the department has invited objections and suggestions from the public within 30 days.

According to the draft, the new norms will apply to residential, commercial, tourism, cinema, multiplex, and public utility buildings. The maximum height for residential buildings has been capped at 21 meters, while multi-level parking structures will be permitted up to 25 meters. The height of commercial and tourism buildings will now depend on the width of the adjoining road — with structures up to 21 meters allowed on roads at least 5 meters wide.

Parking requirements have been substantially revised to address increasing traffic congestion in urban areas. Under the new standards, tourism and commercial complexes with an area exceeding 4,000 square meters will be required to provide three car parking spaces per 100 square meters of built-up area. Multiplexes and cineplexes must have a minimum plot size of 4,000 square meters, and these buildings may include restaurants, food outlets, gyms, and entertainment centers.

The draft also makes ownership certificates mandatory for all constructions and streamlines the process for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs), occupancy, and completion certificates. Officials said the new framework aims to enhance accountability, prevent unauthorised constructions, and bring transparency in the approval process.

Revised Setback Norms

The proposed amendment provides detailed setback requirements for various building types. For residential buildings:

Detached houses (150–250 sq. m.) must maintain 2 meters in front and 1.5 meters on each side and rear.

Semi-detached units (120–250 sq. m.) will follow the same setback.

Shared-wall houses (90–120 sq. m.) require 2 meters in front and 1.5 meters at the rear.

For commercial buildings, setbacks vary according to plot size:

Independent shops (10–30 sq. m.) will need 2 meters in front and 1 meter at the rear.

Larger showrooms up to 500 sq. m. will require up to 3 meters in front and 2 meters on the sides, depending on total area.

Tourism and Public Buildings

Tourist units will have to maintain larger open spaces as the area increases. Plots between 250–500 sq. m. will require 3 meters in front, while properties between 2,500–4,000 sq. m. must maintain 9 meters in front and 5 meters on the sides and rear.

For cinemas and cineplexes, the setback requirement is 15 meters in front and 7.5 meters on all sides, whereas multiplexes will have 9-meter side and rear setbacks.

Multilevel Parking Structures

To promote organised parking facilities in towns and cities, the draft sets clear setback standards for multilevel parking:

Up to 1,500 sq. m.: 5 meters in front, 4 meters on each side.

1,500–4,000 sq. m.: 10 meters in front, 5 meters on sides and rear.

Over 4,000 sq. m.: 12 meters in front, 7.5 meters on all sides.

The Town and Country Planning Department said the draft amendments aim to ensure planned urban growth, improve building safety, and align construction practices with modern urban needs. The revised norms are expected to replace the existing provisions of the 2014 rules once the public consultation process is completed.