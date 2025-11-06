Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) to expedite the execution of ongoing hydro, solar, and hydrogen power projects, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to making Himachal Pradesh the “Green Energy State” of the country by next year.

While reviewing the functioning of HPPCL, the Chief Minister stressed the need to accelerate the pace of work on key hydroelectric projects. He directed officials to ensure that the 450 MW Shong Tong Hydroelectric Power Project is completed by December 2026. Sukhu said that more than 60 percent of the project work has already been completed and instructed that the transmission line be developed simultaneously to ensure the timely evacuation of generated power.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of other major hydroelectric projects, including the 130 MW Kashang-II and III, 48 MW Chanju-III, 40 MW Renuka Dam, and 191 MW Thana Plaun projects. He asked HPPCL officials to strictly adhere to project timelines and take measures to avoid unnecessary delays.

Sukhu further emphasised the importance of energy storage systems and directed the corporation to initiate work on the 1630 MW Renukaji and 270 MW Thana Plaun pump storage projects at the earliest. He said such projects play a crucial role in supplying electricity during peak demand hours and help in stabilising the power grid.

Reiterating the government’s focus on harnessing renewable energy, the Chief Minister instructed HPPCL to expedite the ongoing solar power projects and identify new land parcels across the state for setting up additional solar plants. He said the move would not only strengthen Himachal’s renewable energy base but also contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

Reviewing the one MW green hydrogen plant being developed at Nalagarh, Sukhu directed the corporation to complete the project by June 2026. He asked HPPCL to adopt a professional approach and improve efficiency in the execution of projects.

He said the state government is determined to transform Himachal Pradesh into a model of green energy development and urged officials to work with dedication to achieve this goal.