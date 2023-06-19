Collaboration between Himachal Pradesh Government and NDDB to Benefit Farmers in Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Chamba Districts

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability: Plant Aims to Eliminate Plastic Packaging

In a significant development, the State Government of Himachal Pradesh has announced its collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to establish a state-of-the-art milk processing plant in Dagwar, Kangra district. With an estimated cost of approximately Rs. 250 crore, this project aims to enhance milk processing capabilities and marketing opportunities with NDDB’s valuable assistance.

During a meeting held at Oak Over, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed that the proposed milk processing plant would have a capacity ranging from one lakh liters to three lakh liters. It would not only process milk but also produce high-quality milk products. The Congress party, in its ‘Pratigyapatra’ (manifesto), had pledged to purchase cow’s milk from farmers at Rs. 80 per liter and buffalo’s milk at Rs. 100 per liter. The State Government is now actively working towards fulfilling this promise, as it remains committed to promoting the dairy-based industry within the state.

This ambitious project is expected to bring numerous benefits to the farmers in Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, and Chamba districts. NDDB will conduct a comprehensive survey to establish an efficient milk collection system in these areas, ensuring that the plant effectively caters to the needs of dairy farmers.

Emphasizing the State Government’s dedication to environmental sustainability, Chief Minister Sukhu expressed their determination to avoid the use of plastic in the packaging of dairy products. As part of this initiative, they are actively exploring alternative packaging materials to safeguard the climate and air quality of Himachal Pradesh from the harmful pollutants associated with plastic.

NDDB Chairman, Meenesh Shah, pledged full support to Himachal Pradesh in this mission. To facilitate the smooth operation of the plant and efficient marketing of milk products, NDDB will provide two consultants at its own expense.