Election preparations for Panchayati Raj institutions have formally gathered pace in Himachal Pradesh after the government released a detailed schedule for the delimitation process. The timeline lays out clear deadlines for objections, appeals and final notification, with the reservation roster to be issued by March 31, 2026.

As per the schedule, the notification of the delimitation proposal will be issued by February 20, 2026. Objections and suggestions from the public will be invited for seven days, with February 27 fixed as the last date for submission. Officials said the aim is to ensure public participation before finalising constituency boundaries.

The preliminary publication of the delimitation will take place on March 2, after examining the objections received. Any individual or party dissatisfied with the decision can file an appeal by March 11. The concerned Divisional Commissioner will hear such appeals within seven days of their receipt. The final delimitation notification is scheduled to be published by March 20, 2026.

The government has set March 31 as the deadline for releasing the final reservation roster for Panchayat constituencies. Once the reservation matrix is notified, the election process can be formally initiated. The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule soon after the roster is issued.

Officials said all district administrations have been directed to strictly follow the timeline so that elections are conducted within the stipulated deadline, in compliance with orders of the Supreme Court of India. The state government has stressed that the delimitation and reservation exercise must be transparent and free from controversy.