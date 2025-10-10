Shimla | The Himachal Pradesh government is examining the long-pending demand for regularisation of outsourced computer teachers across the state, following recent directions from the High Court. The government has sought the opinion of the Law Department before taking a final decision on the matter.

The issue has gained renewed momentum after the High Court ordered the state government to regularise the services of outsourced computer teachers within three months. The court observed that teachers serving for years under outsourcing arrangements cannot be kept in such positions indefinitely and must be given regular employment status.

In compliance with the order, the Education Department has referred the case to the Law Department to determine the appropriate legal process for regularisation. Officials confirmed that a decision will be taken once the legal opinion is received. “The matter is under active consideration, and the final call will be made after the Law Department’s advice,” said an Education Department official.

According to official figures, more than 1,200 computer teachers are currently working in various government schools across Himachal through outsourcing agencies. Despite years of service, these teachers have been denied regular pay scales, service benefits, and job security.

Teacher organisations have expressed optimism after the court’s ruling and urged the government to implement the decision without delay. “Many of us have worked for more than a decade under uncertain conditions. The court has finally acknowledged our struggle. We hope the government acts promptly,” said a representative of the Himachal Computer Teachers Association.

The High Court also asked the government to furnish details on what steps have been taken so far toward the regularization process and what action has been initiated at the departmental level.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur confirmed that the government is committed to addressing the issue. “The Education Department has sought the Law Department’s opinion. Once we receive the legal advice, a decision will be made soon in accordance with the High Court’s directives,” he said.