Kasol (Kullu): A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Kasol, located in the Manikaran Valley of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, on Diwali night. The blaze was noticed on the upper floor of the hotel when most people were celebrating the festival, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky.

As flames spread rapidly, chaos ensued in the area, with tourists and residents rushing out of nearby buildings. Eyewitnesses said the fire started with a loud crackling sound, and within minutes, the upper portion of the hotel was engulfed in flames, reducing visibility in the area due to heavy smoke.

Local residents immediately alerted the fire department, and teams from the Kullu District Fire Service rushed to the spot. Their arrival, however, was slightly delayed due to the mountainous terrain and narrow approach roads leading to Kasol. Firefighters used water cannons and foam to douse the flames and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

According to initial reports, no casualties have been reported, and all tourists were safely evacuated. However, some belongings and luggage of the guests were destroyed in the blaze.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but an electrical short circuit is suspected. The incident has once again highlighted the need for proper fire safety measures in Himachal’s tourist hubs, where narrow roads and crowded structures often make firefighting operations difficult.