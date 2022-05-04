Parwanoo: To facilitate industrialization in the Parwanoo Industry area, the State Government was contemplating developing the Greater Parwanoo Industrial area.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, after inaugurating Parwanoo Industrialists Association (PIA) Sadan at Parwanoo here on Wednesday, said that the State Government was committed to making Himachal an industrial hub of the country.

The Chief Minister said the State Government was providing incentives to the entrepreneurs to facilitate them to set up their units in the State. He said that Parwanoo, apart from being the entry point for the State, was also the oldest industrial area of the State.

He said that efforts would be made to strengthen basic facilities in the area to facilitate Industrialists.