Shimla — St. Edward’s School, Shimla, has been conferred with the ‘School of the Year’ and Indian School Ranking Award 2025–26 in the Vintage Legacy Boys’ Day School category by Education World in the India School Rankings (EWISR) for the year 2025–26. The award was presented during a ceremony held on October 15 in Delhi, recognising the institution’s century-long contribution to academic excellence, discipline, co-curricular achievements, and values-based education.

The recognition comes at a historic time as St. Edward’s School celebrates 100 years of its founding. Established on March 9, 1925, by the Irish Christian Brothers, the school began with a small group of 42 students and a few teachers. Over the years, it evolved into one of Himachal Pradesh’s most reputed educational institutions, known for blending traditional values with modern education. Its motto, Lumen Sequere—meaning “Follow the Light”—continues to inspire generations of Edwardians to pursue truth, integrity, and service.

Affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) since 2008, the school earlier followed the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) curriculum. The campus, located in the heart of Shimla, reflects the rich heritage of the city and stands as a symbol of the school’s deep-rooted Edwardian identity.

To mark its centenary, St. Edward’s has organised a series of celebrations throughout the year, including the release of a commemorative postal cover, heritage cycling rallies, alumni gatherings, and cultural programmes. The school also unveiled a new logo and anthem and published Centenary Tales, a compilation of writings by students and teachers reflecting on the institution’s journey through the decades. A “Time Capsule” ceremony and a march-past by alumni were among the highlights of the celebrations, commemorating the school’s enduring impact on education in Himachal Pradesh.

Despite recent challenges such as landslides near its premises due to heavy monsoon rains, the school has continued to uphold its commitment to learning and safety by seamlessly transitioning to online classes during temporary closures.

Education World’s ranking places St. Edward’s among the leading heritage schools in India, recognising its consistent efforts to balance legacy with innovation. The award celebrates the school’s holistic approach to education, encompassing academics, sports, creativity, and character-building.

As St. Edward’s School steps into its second century, the recognition stands as a testament to its spirit and contribution to shaping generations of students with knowledge, discipline, and values.