Government Grants Additional Time for Aadhaar-ration Card Linking Process

Shimla – In a recent announcement, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar numbers with ration cards, as well as updating e-KYC and mobile numbers, until February 29, 2024. This decision has been made to accommodate consumers who have yet to register or update their information.

The initiative to link Aadhaar numbers with ration cards aims to enhance transparency in the public distribution system. A spokesperson for the department highlighted that the extension provides consumers with an opportunity to complete the necessary procedures without any inconvenience.

The spokesperson emphasized that failure to link Aadhaar by the new deadline would result in the temporary blocking of the respective ration card. The card will only be unblocked once the required formalities are completed. This measure is part of the government’s efforts to streamline and secure the distribution of essential commodities through the public distribution system.

As an additional security measure, the department is implementing e-KYC to ensure that the information on ration cards, including name, date of birth, and gender, aligns with the data on the individual’s Aadhaar card. Consumers are encouraged to visit their nearby Fair Price Shop to complete the e-KYC process.

Furthermore, consumers have the option to update their mobile numbers conveniently by accessing the ‘Update Mobile Number’ feature on the official website.

The extension of the deadline reflects the government’s commitment to facilitating a smooth transition for citizens in complying with the Aadhaar-ration card linking process. The department encourages all eligible individuals to take advantage of this additional time to ensure their ration cards remain unblocked and their information is up-to-date.