In a significant move towards sustainable development, the State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority convened its 27th meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The authority gave the nod to 29 innovative projects, marking a total investment of around Rs. 1483 crore and a potential workforce of approximately 3961 individuals.

Emphasizing the state’s commitment to eco-conscious industries, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the urgency of adopting green practices in the wake of recent natural disasters. Striving to harmonize progress with environmental preservation, the State Government remains steadfast in its mission to strike the right balance.

Among the green-lit proposals, notable mentions include M/s Eastman Auto and Power Ltd.’s venture into manufacturing Casting Plate and Inverter/Batteries, M/s RSH Wellness Pvt. Ltd.’s foray into Cosmetics and Toiletries, and M/s KCCS Energy Pvt. Ltd.’s production of Tubular Invertor Battery and Wet Scrubbers.

Furthermore, expansions were approved, such as M/s Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.’s diversification into Dyeing, Fabric Processing, and Spinning, and M/s Morepen Laboratories Ltd.’s augmented endeavours encompassing Bulk Drugs, Formulations, and Medical Devices.

This batch of sanctioned projects not only fuels economic growth but also underscores the region’s commitment to embracing eco-friendly practices and striking a harmonious chord between development and nature.