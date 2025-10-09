Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the ₹145-crore utility duct project in Shimla aimed at shifting overhead cables underground along a 7 km stretch from Chotta Shimla to Willies Park. The project, once completed, will give the city a cleaner appearance and improve the experience for tourists visiting the hill capital.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the progress of the project on Wednesday and said that the construction work from Chotta Shimla to Oak Over was almost complete and should be finished within the next 15 days. He instructed officials to ensure that the tarring of the road and installation of streetlights are completed simultaneously to restore smooth traffic movement and convenience for the public.

“Shimla, being not only the capital but also a major tourist destination of Himachal Pradesh, must retain its charm,” said the Chief Minister. “A city free from the clutter of overhead cables would provide a better experience for tourists. This project is being implemented with an objective to further boost tourist inflow to Shimla,” he added.

The underground utility duct network will extend from Chotta Shimla to Willies Park, covering the Secretariat via Raj Bhavan to Oak Over, and from Sher-e-Punjab through Lower Bazaar up to CTO. It will house underground electric and water lines along with other utility cables, ensuring a safer, more organized, and aesthetically appealing cityscape.

The project is part of the government’s broader initiative to modernize Shimla’s civic infrastructure while preserving its heritage and natural beauty.