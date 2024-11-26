In a farmer-friendly move, the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Board of Directors has approved a significant waiver of fares for transporting milk and vegetables on its buses. This decision, aimed at easing the burden on farmers, was made during the 158th meeting of the Board of Directors, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri in Shimla on Tuesday.

The fare waiver is expected to provide substantial relief to farmers, allowing them to transport their essential produce without incurring additional costs. This is part of the state government’s broader efforts to support the agricultural community, particularly in rural areas.

Alongside the fare waiver, the HRTC Board also approved various measures to improve its services and infrastructure. These include the procurement of 297 new electric buses to enhance the eco-friendly transport fleet, and the acquisition of 100 mini-buses to strengthen connectivity in hilly and remote areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Agnihotri highlighted that the decision to waive fares for milk and vegetable transportation would have a positive impact on farmers’ livelihoods, making it easier for them to bring their produce to markets. This initiative is seen as a significant step towards improving the socio-economic conditions of the farming community in the state.

In addition to the fare waiver, the government is focused on improving the working conditions for HRTC drivers and conductors. A 120-bed accommodation facility has been established at Rajghat in Delhi, aimed at enhancing their living standards.

The financial performance of HRTC was also reviewed during the meeting, with the corporation reporting ₹66 crore in revenue so far this year, reflecting a 14% increase in income. This growth is attributed to improved operational efficiency and better service offerings.

With these new initiatives, the state government aims to foster economic growth, enhance transport services, and offer more support to both farmers and commuters across Himachal Pradesh.