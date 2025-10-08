Manali: The Atulniya Shiv Shagun Welfare Foundation (ASSWF) team has successfully scaled Mount Deo Tibba (6,001 metres) in the Pir Panjal Range. The expedition, conducted in collaboration with Ibex Himalaya, Manali, was completed during the September 22–October 1, 2025, climbing window.

The climb was carried out under the overall control and observation of Major General Atul Kaushik, Director of ASSWF.

A six-member team reached the top of Mount Deo Tibba in favourable weather conditions, successfully navigating the challenging terrain of the Deo Tibba–Indrasen massif. The adjoining Indrasen Peak stood as a striking companion throughout the climb.

Mount Deo Tibba, located near Manali in Himachal Pradesh, rises to 6,001 metres and lies at coordinates 31°11′24″N, 77°23′24″E in the Pir Panjal Range. Known for its demanding slopes and technical ascent routes, the peak remains a favourite among seasoned mountaineers.

Major General Atul Kaushik commended the team for their discipline, endurance, and teamwork, acknowledging the support of Ibex Himalaya and local partners who ensured the expedition’s success and safety.

The Foundation expressed its gratitude to all participants and collaborators for their contributions to this achievement, reaffirming its commitment to promoting mountaineering, adventure sports, and leadership development among youth.