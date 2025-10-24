Jai Ram Thakur alleges the government is easing land rules to hand over state property to friends

Shimla – Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday accused the Sukhu government of trying to “sell the state’s interests under the pretext of simplifying Section 118.” He warned that the BJP will not tolerate any tampering with the provision and threatened to launch street protests if the government attempts to relax it.

Thakur alleged that the Congress government wants to ease Section 118 to benefit its business associates. “This will not be accepted under any circumstances,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has become “a puppet in the hands of corrupt officials and the mafia.” He claimed that under pressure from these vested interests, the government first legalised betting and gambling and is now “trading the state’s interests.”

The Opposition leader said the government had earlier exempted religious organisations from Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, thereby allowing them to sell land. “We protested this move in the Assembly and warned that once this door is opened, the government will continue to find ways to auction off the state’s interests,” he said.

Thakur further alleged that the government had attempted to sell over 40 hectares of land belonging to Palampur Agricultural University to business associates, a deal that was stayed after court intervention. He said the government is now preparing to sell more than 20 state-run hotels in a similar manner. “This government has given the contract for extortion from industries to its mafia friends and allowed rampant illegal mining,” he said.

The BJP leader asserted that the state’s natural resources must be utilised for the benefit of Himachalis while protecting the environment, not for the profit of select individuals. “We want to tell the government and the Chief Minister that the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to protecting Himachal and Himachaliyat. The Chief Minister should not even attempt to touch Section 118. Otherwise, we will not hesitate to take to the streets,” he warned.

For context, Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, restricts transfer of land to non-agriculturists or outsiders without government permission — a measure designed to safeguard local interests and prevent large-scale land acquisition by outsiders. Successive governments have discussed simplifying the process to promote investment, but any move to alter it has been met with strong political resistance.

The Sukhu government has maintained that any review of Section 118 would focus only on simplifying procedures and promoting development, not on diluting protections. However, the BJP has accused the government of using the term “simplification” as a cover to benefit its allies and business friends.