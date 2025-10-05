Kullu — A case has been registered at the Kullu Sadar Police Station against a woman on the complaint of former Kullu Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vikas Shukla. SDM Shukla has accused the woman of forcibly entering his residence, assaulting him, and attempting to extort and defame him. Police have filed the case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

According to police officials, Vikas Shukla had lodged the complaint four days ago, following which the matter was examined and a case registered. Additional Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Sanjeev Chauhan, confirmed that an investigation is underway.

The development comes amid an ongoing controversy, as the woman had earlier filed a case against the SDM at the Kullu Women’s Police Station. In her complaint, she accused him of misconduct, gang rape, and assault. The complaint was forwarded to the Chief Secretary, who directed the Director General of Police and the Home Department to investigate the matter.

The inquiry into the woman’s complaint is being conducted by DSP Manali. Meanwhile, both the Himachal Pradesh Women’s Commission and the National Commission for Women have sought detailed reports from the police.

With cases now registered from both sides, the matter has grown increasingly complex, and the police are investigating the allegations to determine the facts.