New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of JEE Main 2025 Session 2, with 24 candidates achieving the coveted 100 percentile. Rajasthan leads with the highest number of top scorers, contributing seven names to the list of toppers. The results are now available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Among the 24 perfect scorers, two female candidates—Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh—have also made it to the top. Other high-performing states include Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, and West Bengal.

The results are calculated based on the best score obtained by candidates from either of the two sessions—January or April—ensuring a fair and flexible assessment process. Over 15.39 lakh candidates had registered across both sessions, with 14.75 lakh appearing for the exam. The April session alone witnessed 10.61 lakh registrations, with an impressive attendance rate of 93.5 percent.

The JEE Main exam was conducted over nine shifts from April 2 to 8 in 531 centres across 300 cities, including 15 international locations, under strict security. Live CCTV monitoring, AI-based surveillance, and biometric verification were used to ensure transparency and integrity.

This year, the general category cut-off for eligibility in JEE Advanced 2025 is set at 93.10 percentile. The NTA has also released cut-offs for other categories—ensuring inclusivity for EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates. Over 2.5 lakh aspirants have qualified for the next stage and are now eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

To ensure uniformity in assessment, NTA used a percentile-based normalisation method accounting for differences in difficulty across shifts. As a result, the scores reflect the relative performance of candidates rather than raw marks.

Students who attempted both sessions were evaluated on the basis of their best scores, offering a second chance and reducing pressure. With the results, aspirants can plan their next steps, including JEE Advanced preparation, admissions, and counselling processes.