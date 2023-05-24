In a significant move to enhance road safety and address transportation issues, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced today that stringent measures were being taken to improve identified black spots in the state. A survey conducted by various agencies identified a total of 147 black spots, out of which 117 have already been improved by the transport department. The remaining 30 spots will also be addressed promptly, as per the directions issued by the department.

Presiding over a review meeting of the transport department, Deputy CM Agnihotri highlighted the government’s commitment to road safety. He announced that a 10-day awareness campaign on road safety would be launched soon, aiming to educate and sensitize the public about responsible driving practices.

Agnihotri attributed the decline in road accidents to the establishment of the Road Safety Cell within the department. This specialized unit has played a pivotal role in implementing effective measures to reduce road mishaps.

The Deputy CM expressed concern about the unauthorized operation of private buses from other states, evading taxes and proper registration. To tackle this issue, the transport department is actively working on a legal mechanism that will enable the imposition of fines on such buses. Under the proposed system, these buses will be fined Rs. 5000 per day, Rs. 75,000 per month, and a penalty of Rs. 9,00,000/- for one year. Agnihotri instructed officers to maintain strict vigilance and take appropriate action against vehicles operating without proper documentation or registration within the state. Furthermore, Motor Vehicle Inspectors will now be authorized to issue fines for non-compliant vehicles.

Sharing statistical data, the Deputy CM informed that the state currently has a total of 21.51 lakh registered vehicles, and 15.12 lakh driving licenses have been issued to date. This underscores the growing importance of ensuring road safety and compliance with transportation regulations.

In a bid to streamline transportation facilities, Agnihotri revealed plans to establish “Transport Nagars” across the state. The department has already acquired land in Nadaun, Hamirpur district, for this purpose, and a budget of 16 crore rupees has been allocated for the development of an Inspection and Certification Centre in Baddi.

In a move to make the allocation of fancy vehicle numbers more transparent, a revised e-auction system will be implemented from May 29, 2023, in the state. This new system aims to ensure fairness and eliminate any irregularities in the allocation process.