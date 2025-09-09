Kangra – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced financial assistance of ₹1,500 crore for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh after conducting an aerial survey of the affected areas in Kangra district. The Prime Minister met affected families, expressed condolences to those who lost their loved ones, and assured them of all possible help from the Centre in relief and rehabilitation work.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in floods and related natural calamities, and ₹50,000 to those who were injured. He said that the Centre would stand firmly with the people of Himachal during this difficult period and continue to extend full cooperation to the state government.

Undertook an aerial survey to assess the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. We stand firmly with the people in this difficult time and all efforts are being made to ensure continuous support to those affected.

After the aerial survey, the Prime Minister chaired a review meeting in Kangra where the extent of damage was assessed and ongoing relief measures were discussed. He announced that the second installment of the State Disaster Response Fund and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be released in advance. Approval under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will also be expedited to ensure timely support, with damaged houses being geotagged to assess losses accurately and deliver relief quickly.

Chaired a review meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, MPs, leaders and other officials. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones due to the floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Centre will work closely with the State Government to

Other measures include the renovation of damaged national highways, provision of relief under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, and distribution of mini kits for livestock. Farmers without electricity connections will be given additional support. To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to geotag damages and receive assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Recharge structures for water harvesting will also be constructed to improve groundwater levels and strengthen water management in the state.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the NDRF, SDRF, Army, state administration, and other organisations engaged in relief and rescue operations. He said that all assistance under disaster management rules, including advance payments, is being provided to states. Inter-ministerial central teams have already been sent to Himachal Pradesh to assess the damage, and further relief will be decided after their detailed report and the state’s memorandum are reviewed.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Prime Minister assured that every possible effort will be made to support Himachal Pradesh and help its people recover from the devastation caused by the floods.