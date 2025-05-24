Also Meets Finance Commission Chairman, Presses for Green Bonus and Revenue Deficit Grant

New Delhi – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and pushed for financial relief, royalty reforms in hydropower projects, and safeguarding the interests of apple growers. The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to release pending funds to the state and sought liberal financial assistance to help Himachal become self-reliant by 2032.

Highlighting the state’s long-term development vision, CM Sukhu said Himachal is focusing on green energy, tourism, and hydropower to drive self-sufficiency. He urged the Prime Minister to fix a clear time limit for returning central public sector (CPSU) power projects to the state after completing 40 years and demanded enhanced royalty from such assets, particularly those that have already recovered their costs.

He also demanded the transfer of projects like Baira-Syul from central undertakings to the state government. “The interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh must be protected, especially when power projects on our rivers have benefited neighbouring states,” Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister raised concerns over apple imports from Turkey and other countries, stating they were harming the local apple economy. He appealed to the Centre to protect the interests of Himachali apple growers.

On the same visit, CM Sukhu met Finance Commission Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya and submitted an additional memorandum demanding increased fund allocation for the state. He called for a policy shift that recognises the unique geographic and economic challenges of hilly states like Himachal Pradesh.

He also sought a green bonus for the state’s role in maintaining ecological balance and environmental protection. Sukhu expressed concern over declining GST revenues and asked for appropriate compensation to offset the shortfall. He also demanded an increase in the revenue deficit grant and urged that it should not be phased out.