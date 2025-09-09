The Himachal Pradesh High Court has pulled up the Municipal Corporation Shimla for failing to control the growing traffic chaos and poor sanitation in the state capital. Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), the court observed that Shimla is losing its traditional charm due to unchecked traffic and misuse of sealed roads.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma said the Municipal Corporation has not exercised its powers adequately, resulting in widespread disorder. The bench also directed that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Shimla be made a respondent in the case and, along with the State Home Secretary, submit a detailed report. The report must include details of how many passes have been issued on sealed roads, their purpose, and the individuals to whom they were granted.

The court noted that Shimla, once famous for leisurely walks with “umbrella and jacket,” is now witnessing traffic even on restricted roads. Comparing it to Mussoorie, the bench warned that immediate action was needed to preserve the city’s old charm and natural appeal.

The PIL pointed out that heaps of garbage and haphazard parking were visible on the stretch from ARTRAC to Ram Bazaar. Photographs attached to the petition showed two-wheelers and four-wheelers blocking pedestrian movement, forcing residents to throw garbage behind parked vehicles and worsening the cleanliness situation.

The High Court also expressed concern over parking violations on restricted portions of Mall Road, particularly from Rock Sea Hotel to Willow Bank and from Shimla Club to Chhota Shimla Chowk. It was remarked that excessive passes issued for sealed roads have made walking difficult for locals and tourists alike.

With the court’s intervention, both the civic body and law enforcement agencies are now under pressure to curb violations, restore pedestrian-friendly spaces, and address the growing concerns about traffic and garbage management in Shimla.